Short Interest in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) Declines By 16.7%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGCU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TradeUP Global in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TradeUP Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Shares of TradeUP Global stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. TradeUP Global has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.13.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

