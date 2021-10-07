Short Interest in two (NYSE:TWOA) Decreases By 15.4%

two (NYSE:TWOA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TWO by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,134,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TWO by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 122,565 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TWO by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 234,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TWO by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 919,403 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TWO
two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.