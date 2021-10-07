Short Interest in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rises By 17.4%

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 131,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after buying an additional 101,535 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after buying an additional 73,416 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 71,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $669.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

