Short Interest in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Increases By 19.4%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 98,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in VectivBio during the second quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VectivBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VECT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.