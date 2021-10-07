Short Interest in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Rises By 20.7%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 581,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,742,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 71,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 435,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,012. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

