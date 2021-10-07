Showcase Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $226,506.56 and $79,452.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00095966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00132849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,302.72 or 0.99897756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.08 or 0.06591601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.