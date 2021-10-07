SHPING Tops One Day Trading Volume of $134,538.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $134,538.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHPING has traded up 135.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00234409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00104233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,926,539 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.