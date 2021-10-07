Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 10,714 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

Shares of SSTK traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.37. The stock had a trading volume of 202,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,925. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

