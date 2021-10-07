Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Position Decreased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,550 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $17,132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 87.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 475.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,133 shares of company stock worth $15,346,551. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $113.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $120.39.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

