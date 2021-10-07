SIBCoin Price Up 9.2% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $603,077.04 and $5,636.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,369.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.07 or 0.06638095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00330469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01121657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00099922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.00515230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.85 or 0.00343666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.86 or 0.00328978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005346 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,455,398 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

