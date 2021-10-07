Siemens Healthineers (SHL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/24/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €58.70 ($69.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/14/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/10/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/8/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/2/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

Shares of SHL stock traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €55.12 ($64.85). 610,941 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.85. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 1-year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 1-year high of €61.50 ($72.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion and a PE ratio of 34.93.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.