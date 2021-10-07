Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 1.9%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) fell 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.71. 268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 311,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGHT. Citigroup began coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

