Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $290.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.79 and a 200-day moving average of $246.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $294.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 159.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 112,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $1,865,000.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.