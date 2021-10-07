Silver Point Capital L.P. Sells 73,000 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of iHeartMedia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. 2,428,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,392. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.