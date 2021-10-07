SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist Securities

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,911. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $357.28 million, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

