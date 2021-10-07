Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 3.7%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $155.52 and last traded at $156.74. 38,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,154,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.71.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after buying an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.