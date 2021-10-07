Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

SPG stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.