Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,371 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 462,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. BTIG Research upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

Shares of SPG opened at $132.61 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

