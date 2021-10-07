Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,456,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after purchasing an additional 526,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

