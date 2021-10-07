Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,492 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $24,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,216.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 707,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 654,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

