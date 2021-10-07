Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,492 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,925,000 after buying an additional 522,245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

