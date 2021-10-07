Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 2,455 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.88. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $172.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

