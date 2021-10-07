Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $9.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.53. The company had a trading volume of 61,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,998. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.