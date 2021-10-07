Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.37. 142,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.62. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $427.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

