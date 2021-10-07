Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.82. 166,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

