Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $26.08 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $337.85. 53,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,476. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The company has a market cap of $356.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.91.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

