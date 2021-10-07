Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $30.72 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.50. The company had a trading volume of 128,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $449.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

