Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $31.42 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.93 on Thursday, hitting $404.18. The company had a trading volume of 52,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.85 and a 200-day moving average of $404.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

