Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,193 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.78. The company had a trading volume of 69,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.