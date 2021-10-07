Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,758.3% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 104,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 101,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 75,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 42,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 714,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPM stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.37. 215,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,601,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $170.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

