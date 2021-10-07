Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 4,883 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,828 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after buying an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

