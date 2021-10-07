Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 640 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $11.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $586.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $562.17 and a 200 day moving average of $508.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

