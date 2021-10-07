Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,671 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,150 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 86,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,519. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

