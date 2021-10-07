Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.