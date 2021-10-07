Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

