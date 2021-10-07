Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDTK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

