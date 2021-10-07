Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDTK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

