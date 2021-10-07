Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $21,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.67. 10,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

