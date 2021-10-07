Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in September

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,461,300 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 2,957,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SWDHF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

