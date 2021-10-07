SLR Senior Investment Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SLR Senior Investment has a payout ratio of 125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Shares of SUNS stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,187. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Senior Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

