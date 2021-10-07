Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shot up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.11. 4,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 258,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,315,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

