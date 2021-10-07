SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.77.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.