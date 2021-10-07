SmartKey Trading Up 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00050338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00233362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00104151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012038 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.