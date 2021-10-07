Smartshare (SSP) Hits Market Capitalization of $563,871.57

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $563,871.57 and $114,259.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00112725 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000051 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002417 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

