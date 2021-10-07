SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Down 4.9%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.42. 332,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,118,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.