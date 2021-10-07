SmileyCoin (SMLY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $768,224.09 and $21.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

