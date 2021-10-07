Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.69

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.69 and last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 547059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

