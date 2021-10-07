Smoothy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $762,976.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $916,502.32 and approximately $762,976.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00063287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00133433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,935.72 or 0.99833260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.46 or 0.06573632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

