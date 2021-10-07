Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 41,090 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total value of $10,060,901.76.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,181,600.00.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $10.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.23. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.50.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.