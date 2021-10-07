SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Trading 22% Higher

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) traded up 22% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.05. 4,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.