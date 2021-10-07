Solana (SOL) Price Tops $157.01 on Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Solana has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion and $2.69 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $157.01 or 0.00289723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00050338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00233362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00104151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 505,940,465 coins and its circulating supply is 298,124,665 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.